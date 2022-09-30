Fantastic weather ahead for the weekend

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It was another sunny and comfortable fall afternoon. Temperatures climbed back into the 70s, with a light breeze out of the north northeast.
Clear skies and cool temperatures will stick around through the evening and overnight. It will be a great night for Friday night football, but you may want to take a jacket. After sunset temperatures will quickly dip into the low 60s and upper 50s. Lows will bottom out near 40 degrees early Saturday.
Both Saturday and Sunday will be beautiful. It's the perfect weekend to get outside and enjoy fall festivities. Mostly sunny skies are expected with high temperatures topping out in the mid 70s.
However, remain cautious with outdoor burning. An elevated fire threat continues across the region due to low humidity, breezy conditions and dry vegetation. Multiple counties in the region have issued burn bans.
Have a great weekend!