Family using business to honor loved one and his legacy

POPLAR BLUFF, MO. - After tragedy struck a young family in Poplar Bluff just a few weeks ago, they've turned their attention to using their business as a way to honor their loved one and continue an important legacy in Poplar Buff.
Keaton Craft started B&B Better Botanicals about two years ago. The supplement store offers a variety of products but specializes in Kratom.
It was started by Craft after his own personal journey.
“My husband has a history of addiction, and he got sober 7, 8 years ago," Keaton's wife, Sheila Craft said. "He had gotten sober, then he found Kratom, and Kratom kept him sober”
Kratom is a plant out of the coffee family. But, it works with the same receptors in the brain that many drugs, including opiates do.
That means it can help curb cravings and keep someone struggling with addiction away from using again, almost like a nicotine patch.
After finding sobriety, Keaton Craft knew he had an outlet to make a difference.
“He thought people kind of left addicts in the dark and no one wanted to help them," Sheila said. "He got help, so it was something he had to be passionate about. He truly put his heart an soul into this business.”
Keaton is a Missouri native and a Southeast Missouri State University graduate. He unexpectedly died at the age of 30 just a few weeks ago.
B&B Better Botanicals ships all over the country. And since Keaton died, Sheila has seen the full effect of what he and his business did for people.
“I didn't know how many people's lives he touched," Sheila said. "I mean, I knew he touched lives, but I’ve gotten people who have never even met him, just talked to him on the phone, bawling on the phone with me saying how he touched their lives. It’s crazy to think, he’s been saving people daily.”
It’s why she knows the business has to continue.
“I think my job as his wife is to keep his memory alive, keep his work that he’s done on this earth alive, and so that’s just something I’m every passionate about now," Sheila sid.
Sheila owns Morning Glory Boutique in Poplar Bluff, but reopened B&B Botanicals just last week to the public. She wants to make sure her husband's work continues making a difference.
Keaton and Sheila have two kids. Sheila knows that even though Keaton is gone…what their left behind is the best example for them
“[I want them to know] how much he made and impact on people, how much he cared about people," Sheila said. "I think they know that, but I want them to get that from him too. Be like their dad.”
There is a Go Fund Me set up to help Sheila and the kids: