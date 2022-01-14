Family seeks to overturn conviction for Marion man

MARION (WSIL)---On September 10th, 2021, Marion resident David Ian Blue was convicted of sexual assault of his adopted daughter.
Blue's family maintains his innocence.
"We stand in solidarity with David, who is innocent and should be free. And we will not stop until he is free," said David Blue's brother, Dr. Michael Blue. "David's been facing an unimaginable nightmare since being wrongfully convicted in September 2021. Our family has been living this nightmare alongside of him, just as many other families have suffered with their wrongfully convicted loved ones."
Blue's family requested a motion to vacate his sentence, as well as a motion for a new trial.
This comes following allegations that Blue did not receive a fair trial, there was a lack of physical evidence, an incomplete investigation, and legal and procedural errors.
The motion to vacate the sentence was denied and the motion for a new trial will be heard next week.
"When fair trials are denied, the truth doesn't come out. There's a correlation between fair trials and truth," said Jennifer Bonjean, David Blue's attorney.
The Williamson County State's Attorney's office said motions like these are not uncommon, and prosecutors are confident about the way the investigation and trial were handled.
As for a new trial, they expect this motion to be denied as well.
But until that motion hearing occurs, the family said they will continue fighting.
"Every American should be concerned and outraged that an innocent person with absolutely no criminal history could be convicted and their lives destroyed without a shred of evidence proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. If this can happen to David, it can happen to anyone," said Michael Blue.
The Blue family said if another motion is denied, they will take the case to the Appellate court.