Family searching for lost monument honoring late child

FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL (WSIL) -- Layla Skillman loved bows and her papaw. She loved her family, especially her big brother Paxton.
But in Aug. 2018 the little girl known as "Layla Bug" by those that loved her unexpectedly passed away.
Jazmin Stanley is a mother still grieving the passing of her daughter. Now she grieves the loss of a cherished item dedicated to her daughter
"The bench was originally made for her big brother to go out there and sit and watch the butterflies and have chit-chats with her," said Stanley.
Not too long after her daughter passed a bench was made and placed near her gravesite. Now that bench is gone. It's not complete without it.
"It doesn't even look right without it. I mean, where would we sit to sit and talk and visit without that bench out here."
"It feels like a piece of her is kind of gone," said Stanley, "because it's been out here for so long.
During her brief 15 months -- her mother says -- Layla Skillman brought so much love and joy to everyone's life.
"She was a happy, sassy little girl," Stanley says.
The bench was a surprise from Jazmin's cousin. She painted it and made it unique just for "Layla Bug"
"It had these beautiful flowers and these beautiful fairies on it," said Stanley. "That's like her as a person."
Stanley says they're hoping someone watching knows something and does the right thing. The family isn't asking why. They don't even care who took it. They just have one plea.
"I honestly just hope and pray that they do the right thing and just return it," said Stanley. "Even if it just shows up -- no questions asked -- I would be perfectly fine with that. We just want the bench back."
"If you're watching, All we want is for you to bring it back and all is forgiven," said Riddle.
Not only that, Riddle wants whoever is responsible to know, that the family is praying for you.
"We pray lord that they would have it in their heart to bring it back, Lord," Riddle prays.