Family remembers Chance Karnes, a quarterback with a passion for horses

HERRIN, Ill. (WSIL) -- A family in Williamson County is grieving the loss of a son and brother following a car crash last Saturday.
Chance Karnes died the day after his 20th birthday. The family says Karnes was in a vehicle with a wedding party--- his girlfriend, the bride and groom--- heading to a wedding reception when the vehicle was hit.
Karnes served as the groom's best man at the wedding just hours before.
"[He was] a handsome young man with beautiful blue eyes," his dad Jason said. "He was an old soul"
Chance loved to saddle up since he could walk, according to his mother Brandi. Both parents say Chance got his love of horses from his grandfather and later went to competitions across the country.
"[He] went to shows all over the Midwest and Oklahoma, Texas," Jason said. "[He] enjoyed that closed cowboy family that he was in."
"We kind of thought it was a phase he would grow out of but he just never did," Brandi said.
Chance always wanted to be a cowboy, Jason says. It was an odd choice considering Jason won a football state championship with the 1992 Du Quoin Indians.
Jason would later coach the Herrin Tigers and get the rare chance to coach his son from 2017 to 2019. Jason loved every second.
"I think he'd rather be on a horse sweating," Jason said.
"Or telling you what play to call," Brandi quipped.
Football was a way for Chance to spend time outdoors. Brandi says Chance grew up on the football field filling up water bottles for the players. When he was about 15 years old, Chance began learning how to train horses.
Chance's goal was to compete in horse sorting and cutting competitions and his training paid off. Chance took home trophies, a first-place belt-buckle, cash prizes and even a dirt bike.
When he turned 20 last Thursday--- his birthday was Friday but was scheduled to be at a wedding rehearsal that day--- he was the happiest he had ever been.
Brandi says her son was working his dream job handling farming machines and spending his time with horses. Chance had his entire life ahead of him.
That's why his death is shocking, it's a nightmare the family can't wake up from.
"He's in the best ranch you could be right now," Jason said.
The Ranch Sorting National Championships also paid tribute to Chance on Tuesday. The group posted a picture on Facebook showing Chance following a first-place win in competition.
The group wrote, in part, "A tragic loss of a great cowboy. The Ranch Sorting community is blessed to have gotten to know Chance. He, and his contagious smile will be greatly missed."
Chance's funeral is set at the Herrin High School football field located at the Harrison-Bruce Sports Complex Sunday at 1 p.m. The family says everyone is welcome to attend the outdoor ceremony. Chance will be buried in Du Quoin.