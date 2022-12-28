Family reclaims Bronze Star for late veteran

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (WSIL) -- A family has reclaimed a Bronze Star issued for a soldier who served in the Vietnam War.
Rick Dovell received the Bronze Star for his actions serving in the war decades ago. He later died in 2017.
Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick sent out in a release in November stating his office has nearly 300 unclaimed military medals and insignia which included six purple hearts, several bronze stars and other service medals.
After the release, the Treasure's office worked with KSHB reporter Lisa McCormick to connect with a member of Mr. Dovell's family. Shortly thereafter, Mr. Dovell's daughter claimed his medal.
"Rick was like so many other Vietnam Veterans who held most of what they saw in combat close to the vest as sharing would bring the reminder of heartache to mind," Mr. Dovell's daughter Kelly Maddox said. "What this medal represents to me, by having it back in my possession, is that my father's sacrifice to the United States being drafted in his youth was not in vain. He was recognized for his efforts and although he did not share the reason for receiving this medal with me, I now know he did something special! This medal will go in a special place to share with my family and friends, it has sparked a healthy dialogue with my own children about their grandfather who they never really knew and now I have something to talk about for future generations.”
"I am grateful that we were able to return this important heirloom to the Dowell family," Treasurer Fitzpatrick said. "The medals we hold represent sacrifice to our country and the meaning of that is not lost on the Treasurer's Office. Returning Unclaimed Property to rightful owners is often a team effort and I thank Lisa McCormick for her dedication to finding the Dovells. I encourage Missourians to search the list and see if you recognize a name. Together, we can get these medals returned to the heroes who earned them. As always, we thank America’s military veterans for their service to this great country."
For a full list of medals, names and last known addresses, that can be found here.