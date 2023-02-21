Family pleads for more help in finding Michael S. Williams

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (WSIL) -- A Carbondale man has been missing for nearly a month and his family is growing concerned about his safety.
Tuesday morning the family of Michael Scott Williams held a press conference with the Missing Person's Awareness Network at the Franklin County Sheriff's Office in Benton.
Tammy Williams, Michael's mother, said it's unusual for her son to go days without contacting his family.
"[Michael] always reaches out. [He] never ever went without me not knowing where he was," Tammy said.
Williams went missing January 24 but his mother found out five days later. How they found out is unclear and is part of an active missing person's case.
Tammy says sheriff's deputies and emergency management crews spent days searching Mine Pond in Buckner where Williams was last seen. Search efforts came up empty.
Tammy wonders if she'll plan a welcome home party or a funeral. She's now holding out hope that someone out there knows where her son is.
"I'm begging you call the authorities call the hotlines call the missing person line whatever you have to please help me get my son back home," Tammy said.
Sheriff Kyle Bacon says the department has received very few leads in the case. Bacon says people can call the department at 618-438-4841. You can also download the department's mobile app and submit anonymous tips.
Callers can also dial 312-620-0788 to send tips to the Missing Person's Awareness Network.