Family looking for answers after mother of 7 killed in crash in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- A family is looking for answers as to what happened after a woman pedestrian was killed after being hit by two vehicles in Carbondale in early April.
Police said the crash happened the morning of April 7 at 2:39 a.m. near the intersection of West Walnut Street at Poplar Street where they found a pedestrian was hit by two passing vehicles in Carbondale.
The woman, Iyahmena Seaton, was then taken to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale for treatment for their injuries where she later died.
Family members say Seaton was on her way home from visiting with family, walking on West Poplar and crossing in a crosswalk when the incident took place.
Ewa Shabakareed is Seaton's sister. She said the family is desperately seeking information as to what happened.
Shabakareed wants anyone that has any information on what happened to call the tip line at the Carbondale Police Department.
Seaton was a mother to seven children and a grandmother to twins.
A candlelight vigil has been planned for Friday, April 21st at 6:30 p.m. to be held at the scene of the accident at the corner of Poplar Street and West Walnut Street in Carbondale.
A visitation is set up for Seaton, to be held on Friday, April 21 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and April 22 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the New Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Carbondale. Funeral services will follow on April 22 at 12 p.m.
A GoFundMe page has also been set up to assist with funeral arrangements and a new living arrangement for her children.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is leading an investigation into the cause of the crash.
Police say intoxication was not a factor in relation to the drivers of the vehicles involved in the crash, according to a news release.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 457-3200. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677).