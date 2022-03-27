Family holds Justice for Molly memorial ten years into ongoing investigation

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- In Jackson county, ten years into an investigation surrounding a woman's death, family and friends gather to remember, honor and pray for a resolution.
Dozens joined the group "Justice for Molly" Sunday afternoon for a Memorial at Turley Park in Carbondale.
Molly Young was 21 years old when she was found dead in her ex-boyfriend's apartment, with a gunshot wound to her head. Initially reported as an overdose, the cause of her death remains un-determined to this day.
Young's uncle, Charles Lamona, says the family will not rest until justice is served.
"When enough evidence to gather is beyond proof of a doubt and an arrest is made and a trial is had," says Lamona of what justice means to the family. "That can be done and I believe it will be done."
State Senator Terri Bryant (R-Murphysboro) also spoke at the event Sunday. She sponsored two house bills signed by Governor Bruce Rauner in 2016, which are known as Molly's Laws.
They strengthen Illinois' Freedom of Information Act and extend the period of time for a family to file a wrongful death lawsuit.