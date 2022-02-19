 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood
Warning for the following river in Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

.Heavy rain from late last week has caused the Big Muddy River to
rise. The river is forecast to be slightly above flood stage through
the next couple days, though additional rises are possible with more
rain this upcoming week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...From this morning to early Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly
bottomland and surrounding low lying areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was 20.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.5
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Family Dollar issues recall for various products after FDA inspection reveals rodent infestation at Arkansas facility

  • 0
Family Dollar issues recall for various products after FDA inspection reveals rodent infestation at Arkansas facility

Family Dollar issues recall for various products after FDA inspection reveals rodent infestation at Arkansas facility. Pictured are circulars at a Family Dollar store in Chicago on March 3, 2020.

 Daniel Acker/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The US Food and Drug Administration on Friday issued an alert that various products purchased within the last year from Family Dollar Stores across six states may be contaminated and unsafe to use.

Items ranging from dietary supplements and medication to cosmetics and pet foods may have been exposed to insanitary conditions at Family Dollar's distribution facility in West Memphis, Arkansas, federal officials said in a news release. An FDA inspection found that a rodent infestation could have potentially contaminated the products.

Family Dollar on Friday issued a voluntary recall of particular items that were sold after January 1, 2021, at hundreds of stores throughout Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee, according to a news release.

The company said it's not aware of consumer complaints or reports of illnesses related to the recall.

"Family Dollar is notifying its affected stores by letter asking them to check their stock immediately and to quarantine and discontinue the sale of any affected product. Customers that may have bought affected product may return such product to the Family Dollar store where they were purchased without receipt," the company said.

Rodents are associated with Salmonella, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in certain people, according to the company's news release.

In a statement to CNN, a spokesperson for Family Dollar said Saturday that it temporarily closed the affected stores to effectively conduct the voluntary recall.

"We take situations like this very seriously and are committed to providing safe and quality products to our customers. We have been fully cooperating with all regulatory agencies in the resolution of this matter and are in the process of remediating the issue," according to spokesperson Kayleigh Campbell.

Judith McMeekin, associate commissioner for regulatory affairs at the FDA, said families who rely on Family Dollar stores deserve safe products.

"No one should be subjected to products stored in the kind of unacceptable conditions that we found in this Family Dollar distribution facility. These conditions appear to be violations of federal law that could put families' health at risk."

The FDA advises people to throw away all drugs, medical devices, cosmetics and dietary supplements, regardless of packaging. However, food packaged in undamaged glass or all-metal cans may be safe for use after being cleaned and sanitized properly.

The recall doesn't apply to products shipped directly to stores by the distributor or manufacturer, including all frozen and refrigerated items, Family Dollar said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Katherine Dillinger contributed to this report.