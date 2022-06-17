Family begins clean up after tree falls on home

DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- Storms rolled through our region Friday morning, leaving fallen trees, power outages and scattered damage.
"Both the kids started screaming and so I jumped out of bed and I knew something had hit the house. I just wasn't sure where or what," said Ashley Hughes.
Hughes' family lives in Du Quoin and woke up around 6 a.m. to the sound of a loud crash.
"We were sleeping in bed, both of us, the children were still asleep and we just heard a huge boom and I knew," said Hughes.
A large tree fell into the home, destroying the front porch and top floor. It also caused the ceiling to fall in.
Soon after, local firefighters arrived on the scene to make sure everyone was okay and safe.
"Some of the ceiling had fallen onto my son, which his room is the front room right there. So some of the ceiling had fallen on him," said Hughes.
Fortunately the family is okay, but they are shaken up from the experience.
Hughes also runs her pet grooming business from her home and plans to reopen by Monday.
"Hopefully as soon as I get the power back on, I can go back to working. So hopefully by Monday we should have everything up and going," explained Hughes.
The family posted on her business Facebook page, asking the community for help. Multiple members showed up, chainsaws in hand, ready to help.
"So, I don't know what our plans are right now. Right now I'm just trying to get it all cleaned up and hopefully we can just get back in the house, that's all we really care about," said Hughes.