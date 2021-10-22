Family and friends prepare for Gavin's Hallows' Eve 5K

HERRIN (WSIL) -- 12-year-old Gavin Lowe from Herrin was killed early Christmas morning in 2019.
This year, on what would have been Lowe's 14th birthday, his family and friends want to honor his life, and give back to the community.
On October 30th, Lowe's family and friends are hosting the second annual Gavin's Hallows' Eve 5K at OLMC School in Herrin.
They encourage everyone to wear Halloween costumes, and all proceeds will go toward the Herrin Fire Department's Learn Not to Burn Program and the Herrin Police K9 fundraiser.
Lowe's loved ones want to use the opportunity for the community to come together and focus on Lowe's memory, rather than the tragedy.
"We want them to come out, dress up in their favorite Halloween costume and celebrate with us. We just want to keep his memory alive. We don't want the sadness of what happened but just for everyone to remember what kind of boy he was," said Lowe's aunt Jodi Miller.
Besides the 5K, there will also be dunk tanks featuring the Herrin Fire Chief and Police Chief.
Registration can be done before the 5-K starts or online.