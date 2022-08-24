Families remember heroic parents and cope with Wyatt explosion aftermath

WYATT, MO - Corey Coleman and Myranda Gale Golden died from their injuries after their home exploded in Wyatt last Monday, but not after showing their children how much they truly loved them.
The home on Pecan Street in Wyatt, Missouri exploded shortly after 7 a.m. on Aug. 15 due to a propane gas leak that went undetected. As the house burst into flames, Corey and Myranda got their children out first.
Myranda's mother, Carla Pyles, said after they got the babies out that's when they made a turn for the worst themselves. But it wasn't until they made sure the children were in good hands.
She says that's just a testament to the kind of parents they were.
"They were the best parents, they were all about their kids," Pyles said. "When it happened, it was all they wanted was to help get their kids out. They weren’t worried about themselves, they were just worried about their kids."
Carla Pyles lost her daughter last week. She also lost a granddaughter, three year old Kaimana, who died from her injuries.
She couldn't be prouder of her daughter, and of Corey, for the kind of parents they were in the face of tragedy.
“I miss all three of them, but I’m so proud of Corey and Myranda," Pyles said. "Corey was 100 percent burned, so for him to try to get those babies out of the house and tell people that babies are in there, it’s amazing to me. I don’t know how they did it."
Pyles went to Wyatt this week and met two men from down the street at the DJ Mullins Recovery Home. They heard the explosion that morning and ran over, running into the home to help get the children out as well.
She wanted to show her appreciation for their help and for what they did in that moment, selflessly.
"To have the courage to run into a burning building," Pyles said. "I’m so grateful for them. The one, he doesn’t have any family, but now he has family. God put him in our lives for a reason."
Now, families are trying to put pieces back together. Many are still in hospitals, so they're traveling back and forth and staying in hotels to stay with those who were injured. There are funeral costs and hospital bills coming.
There is also the journey of taking care of Corey and Myranda's younger two children who now have no parents. Luckily, they have a large support system at hand.
"[I want them to] be happy and healthy," Pyles said. "And I will tell them every day about their mommy and daddy. They will know every day how much their mommy and daddy loved them."
There are multiple GoFundMe accounts up for victims of the fire. Family members are also looking for children's toys, food, clothes and supplies. They lost everything, including their parents.
Many GoFundMe accounts have CashApp accounts linked as well, for those wanting to help with specifics like travel or hotels.
Here are some of the accounts:
Organized by Carla Pyles, Myranda's mother:
Fundraiser by Stacy Marti : Myranda & Family (gofundme.com)
Organized by Makaila Coleman, Corey's sister:
Fundraiser for Johnny Six by Makaila N. Coleman : Coleman Family (gofundme.com)
Organized by Alexis Ervin for Ortrez Taylor:
Fundraiser by Alexis Ervin : House Explosion in Wyatt, Mo (gofundme.com)