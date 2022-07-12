Families at Georgetown Apartments still in search of housing

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- A deadline for residents of a Carbondale Apartment complex to leave their homes is fast approaching. It's left many families concerned, but Carbondale United is trying to help the displaced residents.
"We will continue this until every Georgetown resident is in an apartment or a house," said Nancy Maxwell, director of Carbondale United.
Sixty days is how long residents of Georgetown Apartment Complex in Carbondale have to leave their homes.
That's an estimated 35 families looking for a new place to live. That deadline is approaching fast with many questions left unanswered.
Back in June, new owners sent each resident a letter telling them they had to leave. And they had just two months to do so.
"Sixty days before school starts is a terrible situation," Maxwell stressed.
A community-connect event was held Tuesday at Carbondale Middle School to help those residents during their time of need.
"They're so grateful that someone is trying to help," said Maxwell.
News 3 reached out to the new owner of Georgetown back in June. He says residents need to leave because they're renovating the complex. He also told News 3 they'd work with tenants on extensions if they show they're actively looking for new housing.
According to Maxwell, that's news to her.
"They haven't said anything to the tenants about that," she said. We just heard that when the reporters said it. They haven't gotten a letter saying as long as you're looking some where we can give you a longer date. To my knowledge, they haven't received any notification."
Before Tuesday's event, Maxwell says her group visited every family and asked about their needs and how they can help.
"One gentleman said, 'you're all out here to help us?' I'm like, 'yes, we are,'" Maxwell recalled.
"'I just can't believe it. Nobody has ever tried to help us, and we really appreciate that.'"
Maxwell says all families are still looking for a new place to live, and the deadline to move is approaching fast.
"The families are grateful, but it's still that worry about Aug. 21 is right around the corner," said Maxwell.
The Southern Illinois Coalition for the Homeless has offered their services. They can be reached by calling 618-993-0094. An over-the-phone application can be done to determine what assistance can be given.
If you want to help, you can reach out to Carbondale United through their Facebook page. They also have an e-mail address that you can contact them, it's carbondaleunited15@gmail.com or calling 618-306-5885.