Fall temperatures and sunshine led to a busy weekend at Bandy's Pumpkin Patch

JOHNSTON CITY (WSIL) -- More seasonable temperatures have arrived in our region. Many people took advantage of the cooler conditions to get out and about this weekend.
Bandy's Pumpkin Patch says they weren't sure what to expect this year, after being closed in 2020. Even after an expansion they nearly sold out of their pumpkins over the weekend.
"We started with a full yard this weekend and the community just turned out and we had an awesome weekend. This is our 35th year in business and we started with some upgrades this year. It's just great to be a part of the community and have such loyal customers," says Co-Owner, Kelly Bandy.
Bandy says they will be restocking the pumpkin yard over the next few days.