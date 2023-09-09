Fall like weather expected again today

WSIL(Carterville, IL)--Today, we are tracking fall like weather conditions. This morning, most of us will be starting in the low 60s to upper 50s. There will be a slight breeze this morning from the north, northeast at about 10 miles per hour.
Temperatures will warm into the low 70s by lunchtime and into the mid 70s for afternoon highs. winds should be calming down for the afternoon and into the evening. The humidity today will be low today, so overall, today will be pleasant and mild.
Tomorrow will be similar with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s . Highs tomorrow will be in the low 80s.
We will start to see the humidity increase slightly for the day tomorrow, but it will still feel very mild tomorrow afternoon.
Looking ahead to next week, we are tracking a chance of showers and storms late on Monday, through the afternoon on Tuesday, as an area of low pressure moves over the region. Behind the low pressure system, things will cool down significantly by the end of the week.