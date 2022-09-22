Fall like weather arrives

(WSIL) -- The cold front is moving through and the much cooler, less humid air is arriving.
It will be quite breezy today with north winds blowing around 15 miles per hour with gusts over 20 miles per hour.
A few isolated showers are possible this morning, but rain chances exit by afternoon. Cloudy skies, windy, and cool. It's going to feel like fall.
Overnight, temperatures will dip into the upper 40s with highs on Friday in the upper 60s and lower 70s
The Autumnal Equinox officially occurs at 8:03 p.m. ushering in the start of fall.