'Fall-like' today, tracking heat dome into next week

WSIL (Carterville) -- Despite fall being 38 days away, meteorological fall even closer with only 17 days, it's already feeling like it. It won't last much longer so enjoy the cool down now. Clouds are still lingering behind the system that moved through late Sunday.
We stay cool into the evening and overnight. Skies will clear thanks to an approaching high pressure. Radiational cooling with likely take place allowing for some fog to form early tomorrow morning. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 50s, low 60s.
We stay fairly comfortable thanks to a dominating high pressure through midweek. By the end of the work week and into the weekend, temperatures begin to get a bit uncomfortable again as we return to the upper 80s.
This weekend and next week are quickly trending warm as we're tracking a heat dome moving over the region. Temperatures will be back to the mid and possibility upper 90s, the heat index will be even warmer.