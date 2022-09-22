 Skip to main content
Fall has arrived, rain chances return to the forecast

WSIL (Carterville) -- Today's weather lined up perfectly with the start of fall. Temperatures have drastically dipped thanks to a quickly moving cold front that made it's way through last night. 

It's a bit breezy but it still feels really nice outside, especially after the scorching week we've had. Isolated rain chances still linger in parts of Missouri and Kentucky but that should quickly pass. 

Overnight we'll see some pretty chilly temps as we wake up to the mid 40s. You'll definitely want those extra layers tomorrow. Skies will remain cloudy for Friday with highs only reaching about 70. 

This weekend another cold front moves though the region, making it a bit breezy and returning the chance for some isolated showers, along with keeping our temperatures cool. 

