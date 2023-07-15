 Skip to main content
Fairfield firefighter dies after Jeep flips over into ditch

FATAL CAR CRASH

WAYNE COUNTY, IL (WSIL) -- UPDATE 10:30 AM: It is reported that Kreiter was a member of the Fairfield Rural Fire Department, according to the department's Facebook page. Arrangements are being made and the department will provide an update at a later date.

ORIGINAL: A 19-year-old Fairfield man has died after his Jeep flipped over into a ditch Saturday morning.

Information on the incident comes from a press release from the Illinois State Police (ISP).

On Saturday, July 15 around 12:46 a.m., 19-year-old Logan M. Kreiter of Fairfield, IL was driving eastbound on Wayne County Road 925 north in his 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee. For a currently unknown reason, the Jeep veered off the road and turned over into a ditch. The Jeep flipped several times before finally coming to a stop in a field north of the roadway.

Kreiter was pronounced dead at the scene by the Wayne County Coroner.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

