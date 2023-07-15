Fairfield firefighter dies after Jeep flips over into ditch

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT... The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency forecasts Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (USG) or higher Air Quality Index (AQI) for today, July 16th for all of Illinois. Smoke from wildfires is expected to impact Illinois today and is the main contributing factor for the poor AQI. Impacts on air quality from the smoke may be shorter in duration in more southern Illinois. The unique and widespread nature of this event prompted this extra alert. AQI forecast details and current levels can be found at AirNow.gov Active children and adults, especially people with pulmonary or respiratory disease such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Residents are urged to reduce pollution levels. Tips on how you can reduce your emissions and protect your health can be found at www.airnow.gov Media Contact...217 558 1536