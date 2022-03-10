"Failure is not an option:" Southern Illinois man speaks on war while volunteering in Ukraine

(WSIL) -- A southern Illinois man is directly involving himself in Ukraine's war with Russia.
David Brymer had made his way to into Ukraine, helping Ukrainians heal their wounded, while training others to do the same.
"No plan, just hopped on a plane and went," was how Brymer reacted to the news overseas. "I've never been more proud to stand next to people in my life."
RELATED: Marion man goes to Ukraine to help fight Russian invasion
Brymer has stood next to more soldiers than most, serving in both the United States Army and the Israeli Defense Force.
"You talk about wanting to fight for freedom and wanting to fight for their democracy, I mean they're not going to give it up," said Brymer.
The resolve of the Ukrainian people is so inspiring, Brymer decided to pop the question to his now fiancé, hop on a plane to Poland, and make his way across the border to Ukraine.
"I'm spending my nights in bomb shelters with the air raids with families with young children who are 4 or 5 years old younger. They're scared but they're not budging," explained Brymer.
Brymer spends his days teaching Ukranians how to care for those injured, using his knowledge as a combat medic.
"We need medics, we need medical personnel to train civilians. They're averaging right now on the front line I was told about 140 personnel to one combat medic and that really needs to be about a 10 to 1 ratio," said Brymer.
With limited supplies, Brymer has already trained more than 100 Ukrainians in combat medicine, despite threats to his own safety.
"The Russians have hired mercenaries to come into the country and to hunt down foreign volunteers."
"Does that worry you that they're hiring mercenaries to come and kill foreign volunteers like yourself?"
"If anyone should be worried it should be them," said Brymer.
For now his soon to be wife, and many others in southern Illinois, will be waiting for Brymer to complete one more mission.
"Failure is not an option."