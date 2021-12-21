F-15 fighter jet breaks sound barrier, creates shaking in central Illinois

(WSIL) -- Many people in central Illinois felt some shaking and heard a loud noise on Tuesday.
Immediately collaboration from the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and other officials began to identify the impact and source of the incident.
Upon further review, it was determined that an F-15 fighter jet in the airspace above central Illinois course corrected creating a sonic boom. When the aircraft broke the sound barrier, the pressure wave created an audible noise and minor shaking in the region.
At this time there are no reports of damage associated with the incident.