 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values 105 to 110 each afternoon.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri and portions of western Kentucky and
southern Illinois, to the west of a Wickliffe Kentucky to Mt
Vernon Illinois line.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Extreme heat through the weekend, stay cool

  • Updated
  • 0
webwx

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A Heat Advisory is in place across the region, until Sunday. Temperatures have climbed back into the 90s, this afternoon.

Overall, it will be a fairly quiet evening. An isolated storm is possible in southeast Missouri before sunset, but most will stay dry. Mostly clear skies are expected overnight, with temperatures dipping into the 70s. 

Both Saturday and Sunday will be dangerously hot, with temperatures climbing up near 100 degrees. The humidity will make it feel even hotter, with heat indices near 110. Be sure to use caution when outdoors and if you have no air conditioning. Drink plenty of water and don't over exert yourself.

By next week an active pattern will set back up. This will bring back the chance for rain and cooler temperatures. 

Tags

Recommended for you