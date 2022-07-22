Extreme heat through the weekend, stay cool

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A Heat Advisory is in place across the region, until Sunday. Temperatures have climbed back into the 90s, this afternoon.
Overall, it will be a fairly quiet evening. An isolated storm is possible in southeast Missouri before sunset, but most will stay dry. Mostly clear skies are expected overnight, with temperatures dipping into the 70s.
Both Saturday and Sunday will be dangerously hot, with temperatures climbing up near 100 degrees. The humidity will make it feel even hotter, with heat indices near 110. Be sure to use caution when outdoors and if you have no air conditioning. Drink plenty of water and don't over exert yourself.
By next week an active pattern will set back up. This will bring back the chance for rain and cooler temperatures.