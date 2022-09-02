Extra patrol out for holiday weekend in hopes to keep crash rates low

SIKESTON, MO - Missouri highway deaths have been steadily climbing, so extra patrol are scheduled to be out this holiday weekend in hopes of keeping holiday accidents low.
Labor Day weekend is one of the deadliest weekends for drives in the United States. Last year, the state of Missouri had over 1,100 crashes in the three day stint, with 11 people dying.
"From Memorial Day to Labor Day is traditionally called the 100 deadliest days of the year," Sgt. Clark Parrott of the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. "That's something we take very seriously."
Sgt. Parrott says extra patrol are scheduled for more reasons than one. People tend to slow down when they see a patrol car and speeding is one of the top reasons for accidents on the highway.
They also are going to be assisting in other areas to hopefully stop other crime as well.
'"We are going to be out," Parrott said. "Folks are going to see Highway Patrol in places they maybe wouldn't see. Inside city limits of Cape Girardeau, trying to reduce some of the crime in there. We're just going to be seen."
Last year, there were over 1,000 deaths in the state of Missouri. So far, they're down in death rate but that's without Labor Day and Thanksgiving travel or the start of the holidays.
They're hoping that this weekend doesn't spike the numbers even more after the steady climb this summer.
"We want everybody to have a wonderful weekend, a safe weekend, and this is not he weekend we should remember that we lost someone that we love," Parrott said.