Experts weigh in on how to cope following tragedy

(WSIL)---Following the recent string of tragedies, experts say it's common for people to feel anxious or helpless, even if they weren't involved in the tragedies themselves.
To help cope, mental health professionals say you should work to find other things to keep your mind occupied.
Taking a walk, reading a new book, watching a new tv show, or taking on a new project are all things that can bring balance.
"Imagine like an old fashioned scale with the two sides. These things kinda really weigh down the scale and make us very worried and anxious and so we have to kind of balance out the other side and that means doing things like going ahead, even though there are horrible things going on around us, going ahead and taking care of ourselves," said Julie Bailey, the clinical manager at Centerstone.
If you experience anxiety and stress, mental health professionals recommend talking to a trusted friend or an expert.