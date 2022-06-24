Experts weigh in on how Roe v. Wade ruling will impact future cases

(WSIL)---Over at the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute, experts said the decision to overturn Roe v Wade did not come as a shock.
"There are now a 6 to 3 conservative majority in the supreme court and they are going to change American life. It's just that simple," said John Shaw, the Director of the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute.
But others still felt surprise by the result, despite having warning.
"It did look after the draft opinion was leaked in early May that this was coming down by the end of June but it's still very surprising to see a fundamental right taken away by the supreme court," said Benjamin Bricker, an Associate Professor of Political Science at SIU.
Despite polarizing opinions on the issue, to see a law struck down is not a usual sight for either side of the debate.
"It's a definite turn on the US Supreme court toward a more narrow understanding of the rights that we have as American citizens as protected by the US constitution," said Bricker.
Shaw said that the stark differences create uncertainty, not just for abortion, but in the larger scheme of politics.
"It creates a new period of uncertainty in American life, both in terms of abortion services, but just in our overall social fabric that seems so fractured and divided. It just feels like this is the wrong time for a ruling like this," said Shaw.
Experts said by stating abortion is not explicitly covered by the constitution could call other recent rights into question.
"That opens up a variety of other rights that have been protected by the Supreme court and the US constitution that would be under question," said Bricker.
"Does this affect same sex marriage? Does it affect a whole range of issues? And it seems like the ruling is trying to signal that it necessarily won't but it's opened the floodgates it seems. That's what people who oppose this ruling say, ok, this is just the start, and it's going to lead to a whole series of restrictions on American life," said Shaw.