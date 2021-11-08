Experts say leaves are good for your garden

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The leaves are changing making for beautiful scenery but that also leads to more yard work.
Trees have started dropping their leaves and you may have thought about raking them up. Experts say leaf litter allows for insects to thrive which then attracts more birds and animals. The leaves also offer benefits to your garden and the soil.
"It helps balance out the soil. During the summer the soil changes and it depends on the leave to go back to that natural state and to continue in that cycle. The leaves really create this dead matter for decomposers like worms to do their job and help make the soil healthier," explains Sydney Pogue, Program Coordinator of Campus Outdoor Programs at Touch of Nature Environmental Center.
Pogue says you can repurpose your leaves by adding them to your flower pots or by creating a compost pile.