Experts: New 988 mental health crisis line a "transformational moment"

(WSIL) -- The United States’ first nationwide three-digit mental health crisis hotline goes live on Saturday. It’s designed to be as easy to remember and use as 911, but instead of a dispatcher sending police, firefighters or paramedics, 988 will connect callers with trained mental health counselors.
In 2020, the U.S. had about one death every 11 minutes from suicide according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The National Institute of Mental Health reported nearly one in five U.S. adults live with a mental illness.
Previously, those in a crisis had to call, and remember, the lifeline 1-800-273-TALK. In 2021, the Lifeline received 3.6 million calls, chats, and texts.
Counseling service providers are praising the launch saying it will give people somewhere to turn.
"We all walk around and think about 911 if there is a medical emergency and so many people if they are experiencing a mental health crisis or have a loved one experiencing a mental health crisis they don't know where to turn, so 988 will be that front door they can call to," said Lauren Conaboy, Vice President of National Policy with Centerstone.
All you have to do to reach help is dial 988, text 988 or visit 988lifeline.org to chat with a person in real-time.
Those with Centerstone say the best thing you can do in a crisis, is reach out.
"A lot of people struggle and that's ok. Recovery is possible with really incredible treatment and that getting that treatment is the first step to feeling better and being on the path to recovery. So, for anyone struggling or wondering if they should call, I would say reach out, get that help whether it's scheduling that first therapy appointment or reaching out to 988," said Conaboy.
The federal government and individual states are providing funding for the program. The Federal government has allotted $280 million to help states. Illinois has committed nearly $15 million to bolster the states' 988 Crisis Response Call Center.
But experts say more funding will be needed, to ensure continued help.
"We should be urging our lawmakers to ensure we are appropriately funding all the services so that we can truly meet people's needs 24/7 the way 911 does," said Conaboy.
Currently, a fee is placed on cell-phone bills to fund 911. Experts like Conaboy are recommending the same for 988.