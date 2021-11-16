Experts give advice on how to stay mentally healthy over the holidays

(WSIL)---As Thanksgiving rolls around, it's easy to get caught up in the stress.
But experts at Centerstone recommend taking advantage of the small breaks from daily life.
"We can spend time with family, we can maybe spend some time reflecting on our year and again, just really focusing on what really matters, in the scheme of things," said the assistant coordinator for the Centerstone Trauma, Treatment & Training grant, Megan Ragan.
Students at Rend Lake College are also preparing for the break.
Some students are using the time to focus on their mental health and do what they love.
"I have moderate to severe depression, so I like to read, often times I'll be reading while I walk places because I don't really have a lot of time to read, maybe I'll paint something, even if I'm not very good at it, or just like listen to music," said 2nd year student, Mikel Scott.
Some other advice from Centerstone, take a deep breath.
"I know it sounds simple but honestly, it works. Because when we're busy we get caught up in the shuffle of we have to get things done," said Ragan.
And while the holidays can be a struggle for many who feel alone or are experiencing grief, Ragan said don't be afraid to reach out.
"Just encourage anybody who's going through difficulties right now, to reach out for help. Whether that's with a friend, or a family member, or a professional, you won't regret doing it. You're not a burden and someone cares about you," Ragan said.