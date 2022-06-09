Expect delays on U.S. 62 in McCracken County

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KENTUCKY (WSIL) -- Drivers should expect some delays on U.S. 62 as crews unload equipment for bridge repairs.
A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to restrict traffic to one lane in the U.S. 62/Blandville Road work zone in Western McCracken County on Thursday, June 9, 2022.
Motorists should be alert for one-lane traffic at mile point 8.4 where the contractor will be offloading and placing beams on the new eastbound Massac Creek Overflow Bridge. This is near the North Gum Springs Road intersection at the east end of the work zone.
The positioning of trucks and equipment to facilitate placement of bridge beams will require one-lane traffic at this site from approximately 10 a.m., to about 2 p.m., CDT, Thursday, with alternating flow controlled by flaggers. Some delays of 10 to 15 minutes are possible during the offloading process.
Commuters should consider taking an alternate route while traffic is restricted at this site.
This operation will be similar to the offloading of beams for the main Massac Creek Bridge in May.
This work zone to extend the existing 4-lane westward along U.S. 62/Blandville Road runs from the KY 998/Olivet Church Road intersection to the McCracken Boulevard traffic signal. This is along U.S. 62 between mile point 7.851 and 8.8, a distance of about 1 mile.
This work zone has a strict 35 mph work zone speed limit with an enhanced police presence. Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and construction personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow.
Jim Smith Contracting is the prime contractor on this $7.7 million project, which includes construction of new bridges across Massac Creek. The target completion date is December 1, 2022.
To get traffic advisories and alerts for KYTC District 1 counties via email please go to https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/KYTC/signup/13651 and click on the District 1 counties you regularly drive through, or for any of the specialty corridors you travel. Be sure to check your SPAM filtering to assure Gov Delivery is on your approved list.
Timely traffic advisories for the 12 counties of KYTC Highway District 1 are available by going to www.facebook.com/kytcdistrict1. You do not have to be a Facebook member to access this page.
Navigate traffic at goky.ky.gov, at waze.com, or with the WAZE App.