...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
112.

* WHERE...All of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western
Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Excessive Heat Warning this afternoon, slightly cooler Thursday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for the entire viewing area until 9PM this evening. Heat indices have climbed above 110 this afternoon. Use caution when outdoors and drink plenty of water.

A cold front is moving through from the northwest this afternoon. However, the relief will be minimal and not noticeable until Thursday. Along the front there is a chance for isolated to scattered storms. The best chance is along and south of the Ohio river. If storms do develop, they could be on the strong side with heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds. 

Convection will begin to diminish overnight, with mostly clear skies returning. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 60s and low 70s.

A less humid air mass will settle in Thursday with a slight dip in temperatures. Afternoon highs will still climb into the mid 90s but it won't be as oppressive. That relief is short lived. Heat and humidity crank back up this weekend, with many areas projected to hit 100 degrees.  

