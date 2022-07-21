Ex-wife of IDOT worker charged with murder

MURPHYSBORO, IL. (WSIL) A Jackson County woman is behind bars in the murder of her ex-husband.
The Jackson County State's Attorney says 41-year-old Alexis Stallman is charged in the suspected homicide of Edward Stallman.
She's accused of stabbing Edward Stallman.
Investigators say Edward Stallman, an IDOT worker, was involved in a crash at 10:49 a.m. on Highway 127 at Ava Road in Murphysboro. Officials with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office say they responded to the scene and found Stallman unresponsive.
A bystander on scene tried performing CPR. Stallman was then taken to Saint Joseph's Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Alexis Stallman is now in custody at the Jackson County Jail.
Alexis Stallman faces several charges, including first degree murder and Aggravated Domestic Battery.