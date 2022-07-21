 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 8 PM CDT
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.

* WHERE...Southwest Indiana and portions western Kentucky and
southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Saturday to 8 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&
top story breaking

Ex-wife of IDOT worker charged with murder

  • Updated
  • 0
Ex-wife of IDOT worker charged with murder

MURPHYSBORO, IL. (WSIL) A Jackson County woman is behind bars in the murder of her ex-husband.

The Jackson County State's Attorney says 41-year-old Alexis Stallman is charged in the suspected homicide of Edward Stallman.

She's accused of stabbing Edward Stallman.

Investigators say Edward Stallman, an IDOT worker, was involved in a crash at 10:49 a.m. on Highway 127 at Ava Road in Murphysboro. Officials with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office say they responded to the scene and found Stallman unresponsive.

A bystander on scene tried performing CPR. Stallman was then taken to Saint Joseph's Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Alexis Stallman is now in custody at the Jackson County Jail.

Alexis Stallman faces several charges, including first degree murder and Aggravated Domestic Battery.