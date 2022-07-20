 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
112.

* WHERE...All of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western
Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Everything you need to know about the 2022 ESPYS

  • Updated
  • 0
Everything you need to know about the 2022 ESPYS

Steph Curry will host this year's ESPYS, airing Wednesday evening on ABC. From the Winter Olympics to Tom Brady's unretirement, it's been a wild year in sports. And this year's ESPYS will highlight just that.

 Image Group LA/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

From the Winter Olympics to Tom Brady's unretirement, it's been a wild year in sports. And this year's ESPYS will highlight just that.

The ESPYS, ESPN's annual awards show celebrating the year in sports, is set to air Wednesday night. Here's everything you need to know about the show.

Steph Curry will host

Fresh off his fourth NBA championship, Golden State Warriors' star Steph Curry will be trying out his comedy chops as the host of Wednesday's awards.

"It's going to be some jokes, some entertainment, and we're celebrating the year that was in sports. So y'all tune in," Curry said in a video posted to social media.

Brittney Griner is still top of mind

WNBA star Brittney Griner has been detained in Russia for more than 150 days, with a fourth hearing for her trial scheduled for Friday morning.

While the ESPYS take place Wednesday, three mobile digital billboards demanding her release will drive around Hollywood -- where the awards will be happening at Dolby Theatre. The billboards are an effort from Change.org in collaboration with Griner's family and legal team, a representative for Change.org said.

The US State Department has said Griner is being wrongfully detained, but her release has yet to be secured.

Some have called ESPN out for its treatment of female athletes

This year's ceremony has already been the subject of controversy.

Multiple female athletes admonished ESPN for nominating several women for categories, but not actually inviting them to the ceremony.

Caprice Dydasco, a player for NJ/NY Gotham FC in the National Women's Soccer League, was one such player. Her teammate, Nicole Baxter, spoke out about the incident on Twitter.

"In what world would (ESPN) nominate (Dydasco) for best NWSL player and then tell us that category is not invited to the ESPYS????????" Baxter wrote. "The constant disrespect for womens sports SMH."

WNBA legend Dawn Staley, currently the head coach for the South Carolina Gamecocks, also spoke against the network's treatment of female athletes, after her star player Aliyah Boston, nominated for "Best College Athlete," was not offered an invite.

"Not one person was able to see the uproar this would cause?" Staley asked on Twitter. "There's definitely something wrong with the make up of the room ......the fight continue."

"Due to both Covid restrictions and a new venue with much less seating capacity than previous shows, the 2022 ESPYS prioritized athlete invitations to focus on specific awards that will be handed out during the broadcast," ESPN told CNN in a statement.

How to watch the ESPYS

For those interested, the ESPYS will be airing live at 7 p.m. Wednesday evening on WSIL.

Though Curry will host, celebrities from both entertainment and sports will be making appearances, including Odell Beckham Jr., Aubrey Plaza and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.