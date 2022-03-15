Event aims to raise awareness for down syndrome

(WSIL) -- An event in Hamilton County aims to raise awareness for down syndrome.
It was the shake night fundraiser at the McLeansboro Dairy Queen Monday night.
That means for everyone who bought a shake, Dairy Queen donates $1 to the Down Syndrome Association of greater St. Louis.
Last year, this event raised more than $2,000.
March 21 is Down Syndrome Awareness Day.
Organizer Evana Sandusky says, it's a sweet-way to bring awareness to an important cause.
"We are so excited to be back this year to see everybody and to fundraise publicly again, I just want people to know that if they do have a family member with down syndrome not to be afraid, it can be scary, the unknown, but you'll enjoy your life and you'll love your child with Down Syndrome." said Evana Sandusky, Organizer.
The money goes toward the Jaycee's Joyful Crew. It's then donated to the Down Syndrome Association.