Even with sunshine, temps still barely above freezing for most -- tracking warm up soon

WSIL (Carterville) -- It was a cold start to our day and the ending doesn't look much better. if you aren't a fan of the cold. The 'lucky' ones will see 40 degrees for their high, mostly over the Bootheel, Tennessee and Western Kentucky.

Thanks to a persistent breeze, winds chills are making it feel close to 20 degrees this evening. Overnight temperatures will fall into the low 20s but wind chills will be close to single digits waking up.

Despite the extra sun we'll receive tomorrow, temperatures will be similar to today with highs only in the upper 30s. If you have an early start tomorrow, you'll want the winter coat. 

We are finally tracking a warm up to ring in the start of Spring but of course it isn't coming alone. Beginning Tuesday night, we'll have a hard time shaking a chance of rain throughout the rest of the work week. Friday has the potential for thunderstorms and will be the day to watch. 

Katie Melvin is the Weekend Evening Meteorologist. She's a recent UNC Charlotte graduate where she earned her BS in Meteorology and BA in Mass Media Communication Studies. If you have a weather related story idea, email her at kmelvin@wsiltv.com.

