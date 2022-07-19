Even hotter temperatures are expected Wednesday afternoon, stay cool

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It was another hot, sunny and dry summer day. The sunshine and hot temperatures will continue through the evening. Be sure to stay hydrated when working outdoors.
Even hotter weather is expected Wednesday. The National Weather Service has the entire region under a Heat Advisory tomorrow afternoon, with parts of the bootheel and northwest Tennessee under an Excessive Heat Warning. High temperatures are expected to climb back into the mid to upper 90s, with heat indices near 110.
A cold front will begin to move in Wednesday afternoon, but the relief will be minimal and brief. An isolated storm will be possible in our eastern counties, as the boundary moves through. However, most will not receive rain.
Slightly "cooler" and drier air will settle in Thursday, but high temperatures will still climb into the low to mid 90s. Enjoy that small break from the oppressive conditions. The upper 90s return by Friday and linger into the weekend.