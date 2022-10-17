 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE DANGER EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON...

Northwest winds will be sustained at 10 to 15 mph with wind gusts
in the 20 to 25 mph range this afternoon. Relative humidity
values are expected to drop to around 20 to 30 percent this
afternoon. The combination of dry air, gusty winds and the
continued drought conditions, will lead to elevated fire danger
this afternoon. Grass fires, field fires and wildfires will spread
more rapidly than normal this afternoon. Be sure to follow local
burn bans and be very careful with anything that could ignite a
fire.

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 AM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing. This will effectively end the growing season.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or
highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.

&&

Evansville Fire Department Battles warehouse fire on North Morton Avenue

  • Updated
  • 0
Evansville Fire

EVANSVILLE, IN (WEVV) -- Evansville Fire crews are on the scene of a working fire at North Morton Avenue. 

7:30AM UPDATE: 

The fire has completely destroyed the warehouse that the fire originally started in and has appeared to spread to a nearby building.  Crews continue to fight the fire from spreading to further buildings.

Portion of the Lloyd Expressway is closed to traffic near U.S. 41 as the smoke from the fire has started spreading over the state highway.

No word on injuries from the fire.  Evansville Police advise for residents not to visit the fire while firefighters continue to work the blaze.

 

ORIGINAL STORY:

Dispatch says the call came in shortly after 4:30a.m. 

Crews are working to control the massive blaze and are investigating the cause. 

44News has a crew on scene and we will continue to update you on air and online as we learn more. 

