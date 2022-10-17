Evansville Fire Department Battles warehouse fire on North Morton Avenue

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE DANGER EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON... Northwest winds will be sustained at 10 to 15 mph with wind gusts in the 20 to 25 mph range this afternoon. Relative humidity values are expected to drop to around 20 to 30 percent this afternoon. The combination of dry air, gusty winds and the continued drought conditions, will lead to elevated fire danger this afternoon. Grass fires, field fires and wildfires will spread more rapidly than normal this afternoon. Be sure to follow local burn bans and be very careful with anything that could ignite a fire.