Equality Police Looking To Add A K-9 To Its Department

EQUALITY, IL (WSIL) – With a population of just over 500, Equality still believes it has a lot to offer
“This is a very good place to live and has a lot of positive aspects,” said Village Board Member Mark York. “The only way a small town works is when the citizens work together and this is one example of that.”
But even with the delights that come with living in a small town, it does have its share of issues, law enforcement is dealing with.
“One of those is the drug issue and the theft that’s inherent in that,” said York.
That’s why Equality Police Chief Craig Williams is hoping to add a new member to its department
“I thought, what’s a good way to combat this crime [and] staying within a budget, there’s no money to hire additional officers so thinking about that I thought, a K-9 would be beneficial,” said Chief Williams.
Williams believes it will be the first K-9 stationed full-time in Gallatin County. The dog will be able to help in a variety of ways when it comes to helping keep people in Equality and Gallatin County safer.
“It’s also preventative,” said Williams. “If you’re doing something you’re not supposed to be doing and you know the department has a K-9 available, you might think twice about coming here and selling drugs.”
Funding for a project like this is limited for a town like Equality. That’s why they’re asking for help to get them over the top of their goal.
“There is a lot more cost than just the dog,” said Williams.
Right now – more than $7,000 has been raised on their way to a goal of $20,000. Businesses and organizations have stepped up to help including The Red Onion, New Life Christian Center, and James R. Raben Estate.
The latest is All in One Real Estate and owner Ayn Bartok says why it’s important to lift up projects like this one.
“Donations from individuals who live or work or play in this community are super important and it’s important for an individual to contribute to the world that you live in, Bartok said.
Helping to keep drugs off the street won’t be the only way a K-9 will help area departments
“Occasionally we do have some missing people, some lost hunters, lost hikers, and there will be some circumstances where we could use the dog to assist in finding them,” said Williams.
The hope is to raise enough money for Williams to attend a six-week training course in Indiana with the K-9. He’s hoping to do that in September.
To donate, send a check to 123 North Calhoun Street; PO Box 190, Equality, IL 62924 or you can drop the money off at the Village Office. If paying by check, please make it out to the Village of Equality and write “Police K-9” in the memo.