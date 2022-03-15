EPA investigation underway at Marion Wastewater Treatment Plant

MARION (WSIL) -- Officials with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency have opened an investigation in Marion.
FBI officials confirm to News 3 the EPA has opened an investigation at the Marion Wastewater Treatment Plant.
News 3 stopped by Marion City Hall for a comment, but city leaders declined. News 3 also reached out to the EPA, who declined to comment. They deferred to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Missouri.
News 3 has left multiple messages and are waiting for a response.