Entertainment lineup announced for Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo

SIKESTON (WSIL) -- Are you looking forward to this year's Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo? Well now there are even more reasons to be excited.
The 70th Anniversary rodeo announced Friday the musical acts that will be featured during the August 10-13 event.
- August 10
- Jordan Davis
- August 11
- Elvie Shane
- August 12
- Lil Jon
- August 13
- Koe Wetzel
A new element of this year's rodeo is mutton busting. That competition will involved 50 kids riding sheep and the top riders will compete in the arena in front of the large crowd.
In support of Kenny Rogers Children's Center in Sikeston, Bullfighters, Cody Webster and Chuck Swisher have donated signed jerseys for auctioning. That auction is already up and bidding has started.
Click here to view those jerseys and bid to help out special needs children and their families.
Tickets for this year's Rodeo are already on sale. Click here to purchase yours.