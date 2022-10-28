Enrollment throughout Community Colleges on the rise

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- A New Report shows that enrollment at Illinois Community Colleges is on the upswing.
But what are Local Community Colleges seeing when it comes to their Enrollment?
For the first time in nearly a decade enrollment across the 28 community colleges in Illinois is increasing.
"Every rebound starts somewhere," said ICC board executive director Brian Durham. "I think we were optimistic we've emerged from the pandemic. We were optimistic we'd see a bump, and it played out."
The Illinois Community College Board compiles the study after receiving enrollment numbers from each college.
"I think at the core here is you've got a mission of responding to the needs of the community," said Durham. They're there to serve the community."
Adapting to the needs of their students is what Assistant Vice President at John A. Logan Dr. Steve O'Keefe says is a key to the college's success
"One thing community colleges and John A Logan have done so well is adding new programs quickly to meet those needs," said O'Keefe. "I think that's what's appealing about us, and I think that's why we're seeing increases in both enrollment and credit hours."
Around the area, John A. Logan saw nearly an 11% increase from year-to-year numbers. Colleges around are seeing more students comfortable going back to the classroom after the COVID-19 pandemic
"I think we're moving out of that issue that resulted from the pandemic and moving in a direction where people are wanting to come in," said O'Keefe.
At Shawnee Community College, their enrollment is up 10.5%. Meanwhile, at Rend Lake College, they're seeing an increase with in-class enrollment up 2% from last year.
Several factors play into these numbers. Two that seem universal are flexibility and cost.
"When we're dealing with issues in the economy and the workforce, people are coming back, and the affordability of community colleges," said O'Keefe.