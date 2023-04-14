Enjoy today because storms and much colder air return this weekend

WSIL (Carterville) -- The warm streak is continuing yet again today with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Even with the additional clouds, we should still be able to see blue skies and a few spots with less clouds could see 80 degrees again.
The start of our Saturday should be another really nice spring-like day with warm temperatures and sunshine. An unsettled pattern will make a return to the region by the second half of the day all thanks to a cold front.
By the afternoon and evening, we can expect rain and some storms to return. Southeast Missouri will see the highest threat for large hail and damaging winds. A brief tornado also can't be completely ruled out. Once the sun sets the storms will begin to lose some of their fuel causing them to weaken by the time they make their way to the rest of the region.
Much cooler air will fill in behind the front to end the weekend. Highs on Sunday be will at midnight in the low 60s. During the evening, temperatures will only be in the low 50s. We quickly bounce back in the work week returning to unseasonably warm temperatures.