...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of
105 degrees or greater each day.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri and parts of southern Illinois
along and west of Interstate 57.

* WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While the Excessive Heat Watch is in
effect through Wednesday evening, excessive heat and humidity
may continue into late next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Enjoy today because it'll be dangerously hot next week

WSIL (Carterville) -- Thanks to a passing cold front, the weather this afternoon is beautiful. A high pressure has built in behind the front leaving lots of sunshine and temperatures are unseasonably cool again today. 

It's a beautiful evening for any outdoor plans. The weather is at a comfortable level but that will change later into the weekend so enjoy it now! 

dangerously hot

Tomorrow will be our last unseasonably cool day for quite some time. Humidity will move back in as soon as tomorrow so heat indices will be in the low 90s to start the weekend. Things take a dangerously hot turn as we approach the next work week. 

excessive heat watch

An excessive heat watch has been issued for a good portion of our region beginning Sunday and lasting through Wednesday, but this will likely be extended even longer. Take caution with any outdoor plans next week whether it's for the fair or for Friday night lights. 

