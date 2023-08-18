Enjoy today because it'll be dangerously hot next week

WSIL (Carterville) -- Thanks to a passing cold front, the weather this afternoon is beautiful. A high pressure has built in behind the front leaving lots of sunshine and temperatures are unseasonably cool again today.
It's a beautiful evening for any outdoor plans. The weather is at a comfortable level but that will change later into the weekend so enjoy it now!
Tomorrow will be our last unseasonably cool day for quite some time. Humidity will move back in as soon as tomorrow so heat indices will be in the low 90s to start the weekend. Things take a dangerously hot turn as we approach the next work week.
An excessive heat watch has been issued for a good portion of our region beginning Sunday and lasting through Wednesday, but this will likely be extended even longer. Take caution with any outdoor plans next week whether it's for the fair or for Friday night lights.