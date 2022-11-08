Enjoy the warmth, a big cool down is around the corner

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It was a cloudy but warm day. Afternoon temperatures are back above average, in the mid to upper 60s. Clouds will stick around overnight with lows dipping into the upper 40s.
Southerly winds and some sunshine will make for a fantastic day Wednesday. High temperatures will near records, topping out in the upper 70s.
More sunshine and warm temperatures are expected Thursday. If you have anything you need to get done outside, the next two days are your best bet.
A cold front will move through early Friday bringing BIG changes. The front will usher in some of the coldest temperatures we've seen so far this season.
High temperatures will only be in the 40s by the weekend, with lows in the 20s. Stay warm!