Enjoy the warmth, a big cool down is around the corner

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- More dry and warm weather is expected through much of the week. It'll be a quiet but cloudy night, with lows dipping into the 40s overnight.
Mostly cloudy skies with a few peaks of sunshine is expected Tuesday. Afternoon highs will be slightly warmer than today, topping out above average, in the mid 60s.
More sunshine with high temperatures back into the 70s, is on tap Wednesday and Thursday. It'll be a good couple of days to get yard work and outdoor chores finished.
A strong cold front will move through Friday, bringing big changes. The coldest air we've seen so far this season will settle in by the weekend. Temperatures will dip into the 20s during the morning with highs only in the lower 40s.