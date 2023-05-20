Enjoy a beautiful weekend -- cooler, less humid & sunny

WSIL (Carterville) -- We're left with a beautiful day thanks to an early cold front that passed through the region early this morning. It's currently pushing off to the east, taking the rain and humidity with it.
It has also shifted winds out of the north. An absolutely gorgeous day is expected with temperatures in the low 70s.. making it a few degrees below average but I doubt there will be many complaints. Sunshine is here to stay as clouds are continuing to clear.
Overnight skies remain clear, allowing temperatures to fall much cooler than we've seen in quite some time with lows expected in the low 50s.
Patchy fog is also very possible across parts of the region. A high pressure begins to dominate and move into the area.
Tomorrow will be very similar to today, just a few degrees warmer! A nearly perfect spring day as highs climb back into the mid to upper 70s, sunshine sticks around and humidity remains low. It's just a beautiful weekend to spend outdoors!
The lovely weather will even be sticking around into the beginning of the work week so if you need an excuse to take a long weekend, this is it. We begin to see a pattern change into Tuesday as a trough builds in and the chance for rain returns.
No severe weather is expected with this but it won't be nearly as nice as this weekend. As far as temperatures go for the next week, a warm up is right around the corner with the return of the 80s coming back and staying through the 7 day forecast.