EMS see multiple calls for overheating and advise on how to stay safe during high temperatures

MOUNT VERNON (WSIL)---Higher the temperatures, the more cautious you should be outside.
Because the heat could be dangerous, something paramedics are very familiar with.
"Especially people that work outside. Your laborers and stuff like that. It's definitely not uncommon to get several of those calls," Derrick Gaither, the Paramedic Captain of Division 5 in Mount Vernon.
In fact, just this week his division had quite a few calls for heat related sickness.
"We had a lot of heat related calls, I know for sure in Salem the other day when we had 100 plus degrees outside. We ended up having to send one of our trucks from here up there to help with the amount of calls for heat related injuries," said Gaither.
When the calls come in, paramedics have several methods to help get patient's body temperature back to normal.
"I.V. fluids, we can put cold packs in the groin, or under the armpits or around the neck to try and help cool them off but definitely rehydrate is the main way we do that," said Gaither.
If you're outside in the heat watch out for symptoms of overheating, like headaches, dizziness, loss of appetite or upset stomach, excessive sweating, and feeling very thirsty.
But the best way to avoid calling 9-1-1 when you have heat sickness, is staying safe and staying cool.
"Stay hydrated, stay away from caffeinated drinks and alcoholic drinks and limit their exposure to the elements. If they can stay inside during the hottest part of the day, that's definitely recommended," said Gaither.