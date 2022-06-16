 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values 100 to 110 degrees this afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky, and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Today makes 4 to 5 straight days of
prolonged heat and humidity, which can have cumulative effects
to those susceptible to heat related illness. While scattered
showers and thunderstorms tomorrow will provide for some
lowering of high temperatures compared to today, a heat
advisory may be needed for portions of the Quad State tomorrow.
Some relief is on the way for the weekend. However, the heat
will return next week, with highs near 100 in the forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or
spend time outside. Know the signs and symptoms of heat
exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting
clothing when possible. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved
to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call
9 1 1.

&&

EMS see multiple calls for overheating and advise on how to stay safe during high temperatures

  • Updated
  • 0
Heat wave
By Madeline Parker

MOUNT VERNON (WSIL)---Higher the temperatures, the more cautious you should be outside.

Because the heat could be dangerous, something paramedics are very familiar with.

"Especially people that work outside. Your laborers and stuff like that. It's definitely not uncommon to get several of those calls," Derrick Gaither, the Paramedic Captain of Division 5 in Mount Vernon. 

In fact, just this week his division had quite a few calls for heat related sickness.

"We had a lot of heat related calls, I know for sure in Salem the other day when we had 100 plus degrees outside. We ended up having to send one of our trucks from here up there to help with the amount of calls for heat related injuries," said Gaither. 

When the calls come in, paramedics have several methods to help get patient's body temperature back to normal.

"I.V. fluids, we can put cold packs in the groin, or under the armpits or around the neck to try and help cool them off but definitely rehydrate is the main way we do that," said Gaither. 

If you're outside in the heat watch out for symptoms of overheating, like headaches, dizziness, loss of appetite or upset stomach, excessive sweating, and feeling very thirsty.

But the best way to avoid calling 9-1-1 when you have heat sickness, is staying safe and staying cool.

"Stay hydrated, stay away from caffeinated drinks and alcoholic drinks and limit their exposure to the elements. If they can stay inside during the hottest part of the day, that's definitely recommended," said Gaither.

