 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Emergency workers respond to I-57 crash, 2 injured

  • Updated
  • 0
3-vehicle crash on I-57

Drivers can expect delays and they should use alternative routes wherever possible.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL (WSIL) UPDATE -- Illinois State Police states two people are injured after a crash that occurred at the 82 mile marker on I-57 SB Wednesday afternoon.

ISP District 13 Troopers responded to the scene to investigate the incident. They report a vehicle traveled across the center median and hit another vehicle. 

The two injured in the wreck were sent to an area hospital for treatment.

I-57 SB was shutdown for a period of time.

ORIGINAL STORY -- The Franklin County Emergency Management Agency is reporting delays due to a multi-vehicle traffic crash that occurred Wednesday afternoon.

This accident occurred on I-57 SB near mile marker 80. This is near the Franklin County - Jefferson County line.

EMA said emergency responders are on scene from both Jefferson and Franklin counties.
 
They said drivers can expect delays and they should use alternative routes wherever possible.
 
One driver tells us he has been stuck in traffic for more than 30 minutes.
 
We will release more information as it becomes available.