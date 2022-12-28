Emergency workers respond to I-57 crash, 2 injured

FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL (WSIL) UPDATE -- Illinois State Police states two people are injured after a crash that occurred at the 82 mile marker on I-57 SB Wednesday afternoon.
ISP District 13 Troopers responded to the scene to investigate the incident. They report a vehicle traveled across the center median and hit another vehicle.
The two injured in the wreck were sent to an area hospital for treatment.
I-57 SB was shutdown for a period of time.
ORIGINAL STORY -- The Franklin County Emergency Management Agency is reporting delays due to a multi-vehicle traffic crash that occurred Wednesday afternoon.
This accident occurred on I-57 SB near mile marker 80. This is near the Franklin County - Jefferson County line.