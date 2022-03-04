 Skip to main content
Emergency crews searching for missing boater in Ballard County, Ky

By Devin Kidd

BALLARD COUNTY (WSIL) -- Emergency crews in Ballard County, Kentucky are looking for a missing boater. 

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Resources says 23-year-old Tyler Morgan, of LaCenter, Kentucky, went missing after a boat overturned Thursday night.

The boat capsized at the confluence of the Ohio and Mississippi Rivers, near Wickliffe. 

According to witnesses, a boat owned by Economy Boat Store was several miles upstream from Wickliffe boat ramp and had dropped a person off onto a barge. While the board was moored, the boat capsized with the operator on board. 

Initial reports say Morgan was wearing a floatation device, but it was not zipped or buckled at the time. The boat was recovered with assistance from a crane on a nearby barge. No one else was reported to be on the boat at this time. 

The river is currently above flood stage, making the search more difficult. 

