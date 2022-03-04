Emergency crews searching for missing boater in Ballard County, Ky

BALLARD COUNTY (WSIL) -- Emergency crews in Ballard County, Kentucky are looking for a missing boater.
Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Resources says 23-year-old Tyler Morgan, of LaCenter, Kentucky, went missing after a boat overturned Thursday night.
The boat capsized at the confluence of the Ohio and Mississippi Rivers, near Wickliffe.
According to witnesses, a boat owned by Economy Boat Store was several miles upstream from Wickliffe boat ramp and had dropped a person off onto a barge. While the board was moored, the boat capsized with the operator on board.
Initial reports say Morgan was wearing a floatation device, but it was not zipped or buckled at the time. The boat was recovered with assistance from a crane on a nearby barge. No one else was reported to be on the boat at this time.
The river is currently above flood stage, making the search more difficult.