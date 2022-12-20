Elon Musk says he will step down as Twitter CEO — once he finds a replacement

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO NOON CST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
as low as -20 to -26 are possible as a result of Thursday night
low temperatures of 1 to -4 with sustained winds of 15-25 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow
possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with locally
up to 4 inches not ruled out.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM Thursday to noon
CST Friday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Thursday
afternoon through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Expect slippery road conditions with possible flash
freezing. Strong winds with moderate to heavy snow will sharply
reduce visibility and make for dangerous conditions. Life-
threateningly cold wind chill values can quickly result in
frostbite in as little as 30 minutes. Wear protective layers and
limit time outdoors to as little as possible. Damage to
vulnerable pipes is possible. Gusty winds may bring down tree
branches. Follow proper directions if using space heaters or
generators.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A wind chill warning means that a combination of very cold air
and strong winds will create dangerously low wind chill values.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation.

A winter storm watch means there is a potential for significant
snow accumulations that would greatly impact travel. Stay tuned
for later statements. This watch will be upgraded to a warning if
winter storm conditions become more certain.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO NOON CST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
as low as -20 to -26 are possible as a result of Thursday night
low temperatures of 1 to -4 with sustained winds of 15-25 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow
possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with locally
up to 4 inches not ruled out.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM Thursday to noon
CST Friday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Thursday
afternoon through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Expect slippery road conditions with possible flash
freezing. Strong winds with moderate to heavy snow will sharply
reduce visibility and make for dangerous conditions. Life-
threateningly cold wind chill values can quickly result in
frostbite in as little as 30 minutes. Wear protective layers and
limit time outdoors to as little as possible. Damage to
vulnerable pipes is possible. Gusty winds may bring down tree
branches. Follow proper directions if using space heaters or
generators.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A wind chill warning means that a combination of very cold air
and strong winds will create dangerously low wind chill values.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation.

A winter storm watch means there is a potential for significant
snow accumulations that would greatly impact travel. Stay tuned
for later statements. This watch will be upgraded to a warning if
winter storm conditions become more certain.

&&

Elon Musk says he will step down as Twitter CEO — once he finds a replacement

  • 0
Elon Musk says he will step down as Twitter CEO — once he finds a replacement

Twitter owner Elon Musk, seen here on February 10, confirmed on December 20 that he will step down as the company's CEO.

 Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post/Getty Images/FILE

Twitter owner Elon Musk confirmed Tuesday evening he will step down as the company's CEO, but only when he identifies a successor, directly addressing for the first time a Twitter poll he created this week in which millions of users voted for his ouster.

In a tweet, Musk said he would resign "as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job!"

He added that following his resignation as CEO, Musk would "run the software & servers teams" at Twitter, indicating he may continue to exercise significant influence on the company's decision-making.

The announcement comes after more than a day of silence about the poll following its outcome. On Monday, after more than 17 million users had voted — 57.5% of whom said Musk should resign — the billionaire executive addressed the results only indirectly. He suggested that future Twitter polls could be restricted to paid users of Twitter Blue, the company's subscription service.

Musk's poll asking users whether he should resign as CEO came after a massive backlash to Twitter's abrupt suspension of several journalists who cover him, as well as Twitter's decision to ban, and then un-ban, links to other social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram and Mastodon, a fast-growing Twitter rival that has octupled in size since October.

Musk's brief tenure as CEO has resulted in sweeping, occasionally erratic shifts at one of the world's most influential social media companies.

Under his leadership, Twitter has laid off the majority of its staff, alienated major advertisers, welcomed former President Donald Trump back to the platform after his suspension in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol riots and released internal communications to journalists about Twitter's operations before Musk took ownership of the company.

Musk forced remaining employees to take a pledge to become "extremely hardcore" in their work, and stopped enforcing Twitter's policy against Covid-19 misinformation.

Over a matter of days, Twitter launched, and then was forced to un-launch, a paid verification feature that was instantly manipulated by satirical accounts impersonating verified major brands, athletes and other public figures on the platform.

Musk's penchant for making major product changes based on little more than informal Twitter polls has highlighted his ad hoc and improvisational management style. But that approach has attracted growing criticism from many Twitter users. Last week, Twitter suspended several journalists who had reported on Musk's permanent ban of an account that tracked his jet.

Growing criticism of Musk culminated in Sunday's poll that served as an effective, if unscientific, referendum on Musk's handling of the company since he closed his purchase of Twitter in late October.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you